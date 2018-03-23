Week in Tech: New Salsa gravel bike, Donnelly’s Roubaix-ready tire, Bont’s one-dial Boa

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need an none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Go on a journey with Salsa Cycles

Salsa Cycles’ Journeyman is a jack of all trades road/gravel bike. It’s less expensive than Salsa’ Warbird, which is a race-ready gravel bike. The Journeyman has three pack-mounts on the fork and three bottle cages per frame. It is available with either 650b wheels or 700c wheels. The 650b wheel option can fit up to a 2.2-inch tire and the 700c wheel option is capable of a 50-millimeter tire. The Journeyman Sora is the top of the line model in the series and costs $1,099 for either tire size option. It comes with a Sora 9-speed drivetrain and a wide-range 11-34T cassette for the steep climbs. The second-tier Journeyman Claris costs $899. In addition to the two tire options, the Claris is also available with a flat handlebar instead of a drop bar.

Read more >>

Sneak peak of new Vittoria gravel tire

We sent our own Spencer Powlison out to Land Run 100 to check out some new stuff from Vittoria and test himself on the 106-mile gravel race in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He made it through just fine aboard the new Tirreno Zero tire. This 37-millimeter tire has Vittoria’s TNT sidewall protection. It’s tubeless-ready and features the same hexagon tread pattern found on the Tirreno Speed. The big difference here is that the slick center tread makes this tire pretty fast on pavement. (Although there wasn’t much of that in Oklahoma.) Stay tuned for more on this tire and the forthcoming Elusion Carbon Disc wheels, also for gravel, which he rode at Land Run too.

BONT’s Helix closure wraps all the way around



Bont Cycling’s Helix road shoe features a single-cable Boa closure system that wraps all the way around the foot. Bont spent more than a year designing the system that loops through the upper part of the shoe and under the carbon chassis, as well as down the tongue to firmly secure the foot. The Helix also features Bont’s unidirectional monocoque carbon sole, a TPU ventilated toe protector, and a lightweight Durolite upper and tongue. Like the rest of Bont’s shoe designs, the Helix features a proprietary anti-stretch material, which helps prevent the shoe from stretching with wear. It weighs 230 grams and costs $399. The Helix comes in four colors — shiny red/white, metallic blue/white, black/gold, black/white, and white/charcoal — and can be heat-molded in a conventional oven.

Read more >>

Donnelly’s CDG has cobbles on the mind



Donnelly Cycling’s CDG tire (named, of course, after the Charles de Gaulle airport cod) eagerly awaits Paris-Roubaix cobbles. The CDG borrows a design from the Strada USH with its aggressive side tread to handle tight turns, but the center tread is completely different. The new pattern combines tightly spaced pyramids with flatter recesses along the pyramids to create a fast-rolling center tread with traction. The CDG is available in a 700 x 30 tubeless-ready version, which weighs 420 grams and costs $70. Donnelly says the tire fits most disc road bikes and all adventure or gravel bikes. A 700 x 30 tubular version is slated for late spring and will retail for $129.00.

Read more >>

Rocky Mounts hitch rack recall

Rocky Mounts has identified a potential welding defect with some of its MonoRail and SplitRail hitch racks manufactured between January 2016 and August 2017. It said in a statement that in some cases, the weld is insufficient and could lead to failure. The recall affects both 1.25-inch and 2-inch models. Rocky Mounts has asked customers to stop using the rack immediately and to check if their rack is affected. The company posted details on its website on how customers can check if their model rack is affected by the recall.

Read more >>