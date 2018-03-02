The Week in Tech: Canyon women’s MTB, special Sagan shades, budget Shimano wheels

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Canyon’s new MTB whips for women

Canyon has two new mountain bikes specifically for women with the full-suspension Spectral WMN and the hardtail Grand Canyon WMN Al SLX. The Spectral has 140 millimeters of travel, while the Grand Canyon has a 110mm fork. Both bikes will be offered in a special 2XS size, making the bike available to virtually any size consumer. Canyon is launching a robust range of the bikes with five different models of the Spectral WMN available (one full carbon, two carbon front, and aluminum rear triangles, and two full aluminum frames). The Grand Canyon will have three different models. The Spectral ranges in price from $2,499 to $5,999.

Sagan’s new line of shades

Sunglasses brand 100%, which made a splash sponsoring three-time world champion Peter Sagan, has five new pairs of performance and active lifestyle shades. The additional five models bring 100%’s cycling line to 12 sunglasses total. The new line includes three casual pairs and two riding pairs. The Daze, Blake, and Hudson (pictured) are the new lifestyle models, with the Sportcoupe and S2 being the performance models. The S2 features one-lens and a full-frame, while the frameless Sportcoupe has two separate lenses. The Sportcoupe and S2 will be released in May. The Sportcoupe shades cost between $135-175, while the S2 range from $155 to $195. All three of the new casual models feature full frames and two lenses, and range in price from $110 to $150. The Daze, Blake, and Hudson are currently available.

Budget-friendly rims from Shimano

Shimano has three new wheelsets that will fit into practically anyone’s budget. The WH-RS370 has a gravel-specific tubeless rim that is made for wider tires ranging from 28 millimeters to 38 millimeters with a 19mm inner width. The rims are designed for disc brakes and thus feature 12mm thru-axles and Centerlock rotors. The WH-RS370s are compatible with both 10-speed and 11-speed cassettes and cost $255. Shimano also has two new clincher wheelsets, the WH-RS300 and WH-RS100. The WH-RS300 has a 16/20 spoke front and rear rim and the wheelset weighs 1,820 grams, which is good considering the cost is only $230. Shimano’s WH-RS100 is a sub-2,000 gram 11-speed wheelset that costs just $135.

High-end ’cross wheels from DT Swiss

DT Swiss has added two high-end cyclocross wheels to its cross-road category, the CRC 1100 Spline T and CRC 1400 Spline. The 1100 Spline T is a tubular rim, while the 1400 Spline rim is tubeless ready. The 1100 Spline T has a rim width of 26 millimeters, which DT Swiss says is the ideal rim width for maximum support of 32-millimeter and 33-millimeter tires — the most common tire width in cyclocross. The rims have a depth of 38 millimeters and the rear wheel is laced to an 11-speed Shimano hub. A set of CRC 1100 Spline T’s weighs 1,322 grams and costs $3,103. The CRC 1400 Spline clincher rims come tubeless ready and are more of a high-end full carbon training/adventure rim. A set of wheels costs $2,549 and weighs 1,389 grams. The 1400 Spline is designed to hold a wider tire than normal cyclocross widths with its inner rim width of 22 millimeters and an outer width of 28 millimeters. Both new wheelsets by DT Swiss are designed for a disc braking system and use thru-axles.

Tour of California Fire Relief Auction

The Amgen Tour of California has launched an online auction benefitting American Red Cross Disaster Relief with parts of California still very much in the recovery process from severe wildfires and mudslides. The auction will be open indefinitely, with new items being added periodically. Bidding for the current list of products ends March 30. Fans can bid on exclusive items from merchandise signed by pro cyclists such as Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish, behind-the-scenes race experiences, and more, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help people affected by disasters.

