Week in Tech: Endura summer kit; Easton goes deep; Alpe du Zwift; Sagan the artist

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Spring has sprung and Endura is ready for the heat

Endura’s Pro SL Lite line is for the bike racer in the family, but also gives fans the chance to buy the gear Team Movistar uses when the temperatures soar. The Pro SL Lite bib short, based on Endura’s Pro SL model, was designed for breathability. The chamois uses a foam with a more open cell structure to allow for increased air ﬂow and faster moisture transfer through the pad. The Pro SL Lite Bibshort is available in three pad width options. Endura also updated its Pro SL Lite Jersey II for 2018. This jersey comes in a race fit and combines light mesh front panels with moisture-wicking rear panels with UPF25 sun protection. The sleeves are held in place with silicone internal cuﬀ grippers, and the lightweight internal hem elastic with silicone gripper prevents the jersey from riding up. For chilly days, Endura has a lightweight Pro SL gilet designed to offer protection from the wind before the day heats up. Endura offers a 90-day comfort guarantee for all Pro SL products.

Read more >>

Easton goes disc and deep

Easton’s EC90 Aero85 disc wheels are massive. The wheels are based on the rim profile of the Aero55 Fantom wheels. The wheels have a 19-millimeter internal rim width and come tubeless ready. The wheels use Easton’s Vault hubs, which are thru-axle and quick release capable. Interestingly, the wheels come with a two-year, no-fault guarantee to the original retail purchaser with proof of purchase. Easton says it will repair or replace the wheels, “regardless of how the damage occurred or what the damage is.” A set weighs in 1,827 grams. Pricing on the EC90 Aero85’s is not yet available.

Read more >>

Affordable mountain wheels from Reynolds



Reynolds’s TR carbon mountain wheel line is the less expensive younger brother of its TR S line. The TR wheels feature the same rims as the TR S line, but are built in a more cost-effective manner. All four pairs of wheels in the new line cost $1,300. The TR 249, 307, and 309 models are all 29er wheelsets, while the TR 367 is a 27.5-inch wheelset. The TR 249 wheels have the smallest internal rim width at 25 millimeters and a set is lightest of the bunch at 1,590 grams. The 307 and 309 models both have a 30-millimeter internal rim width and weigh 1,755 grams for a pair. The 367 model has an internal rim width of 36 millimeters and the pair weighs 1,845 grams. All the wheelsets come tubeless ready and also come with Reynolds’s lifetime warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Read more >>

Sagan the artist

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will be hosting the gravel version of his gran fondo in Truckee, California May 3-5. Sportful unveiled the jersey for the event this week. The jersey is Sportful’s Bodyfit Team Jersey and in classic Sagan-style, the world champ made a video to unveil the piece. The road version of Sagan’s gran fondo is November 1-3.

Sportful X Sagan Fondo Designing your own ride has never been so fun.Introducing Sportful BodyFit Team Jersey, made with @petosagan.The Sagan Fondo gravel edition is waiting for you on May 5 in Truckee, CA. Go to www.saganfondo.com to register and then, come, try the jersey and have fun with us! Posted by Sportful on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Read more >>

Climb Alpe d’Huez virtually with Zwift

Zwift now features a climb similar to the famed Alpe d’Huez. The Alpe Du Zwift segment is 7.5 miles (12km) long with 3,400 feet (1,036m) of elevation gain. The average gradient of the climb is 8.5 percent. The climb includes 21 switchbacks just like the real Alpe d’Huez climb. Zwift created the climb to try to help riders who are training for a gran fondo or long ride simulate a one-hour climb. The Alpe Du Zwift is only open to riders at level 12 or higher.