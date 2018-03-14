Home / Bikes and Tech / First look gallery: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
First look gallery: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
By
VeloNews.com Published
Mar. 14, 2018
Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc As anticipated, Specialized has introduced a disc-brake version of its all-around racing bike, the Tarmac. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc With the lightest paint option, the S-Works Tarmac Disc frame weighs 800 grams, according to Specialized. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc The frame’s dropped seat stays help with compliance, as does the seatpost, which is engineered with a more compliant top 10mm, as was the case with its rim-brake predecessor. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc The Tarmac we saw in January was outfitted with the new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 hydraulic disc group. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc Specialized says it has designed the new Tarmac so that it will not suffer any aero penalty compared to the rim-brake bike. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc Specialized estimates total bike weight at 14.65 pounds, while the rim brake version is 14 pounds (size 56cm). Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc All of the top-of-the-line S-Works Tarmac bikes will come equipped with the new Specialized power meter. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc The S-Works Power Dual relies on 4iiii pods bonded to the carbon cranks. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc To verify the power meter’s accuracy, Specialized developed a new test protocol using a treadmill. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com