Cervelo teams up with Lamborghini on (very) limited edition P5X

Even the headline looks fast: Cervelo and Lamborghini have teamed up to make a limited run of 25 P5X bikes with a custom paint scheme.

The unicorn bike is set to be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

The custom design comes from Automobili Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, which has lent its design expertise to several of the motor company’s famous rides. Combined with the P5X’s head-turning frame shape, this limited edition is sure to spark a conversation.

Each frame will be numbered out of 25 to indicate each bike’s unique nature.

Lamborghini representatives note that its drivers have been training on Cervelo bicycles for some time now, so a collaboration seemed natural.

How much will this stunner cost? Pricing hasn’t been announced. But if it’s got the Lamborghini name, you can probably make an educated guess, then add a few thousand dollars.