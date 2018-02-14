VN Show: Who are cycling’s most valuable riders?

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Ciclismo a Tope, YouTube/Le Tour de France, YouTube/UCI, YouTube/Sunroot, YouTube/Bora-Hansgrohe, YouTube/Iconic, Co Vos, Brian Hodes

For the March issue of VeloNews magazine we set out to rank the top 50 pro cyclists based on value. How do you assess value? We took into account race results, marketability, teamwork, and several other factors. We then posed the question to a panel of all-star judges, which included agents, team directors, and even a former Tour de France winner or two.

Of course, these rankings aren’t perfect. They are meant to be argued over.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we argue over our MVP rankings. Which riders are ranked too high? Too low?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.