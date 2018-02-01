VN Show: Compton, Vos, Cant — who will in CX worlds?

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/UCI, YouTube/Cycling Games, YouTube/Giant Bicycles, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot/Instagram, Jolanda Neff/Instagram.

This week’s episode of the VeloNews Show is sponsored by Health IQ, the life insurance company that works with cyclists. Get a free quote now >>

Cyclocross fans rejoice — the UCI World Championships are this weekend. Valkenburg, Netherlands hosts cyclocross’s biggest day on a course that includes plenty of uphills, downhills, off-camber sections (and yes, beer gardens).

The women’s race is likely to serve up the best battle of the weekend, with no fewer than five riders who have a legitimate shot to win. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we assess the chances of Sanne Cant, Marianne Vos, and Katie Compton.

In the men’s race, overwhelming favorite Mathieu van der Poel is looking to make history. Just how many cyclocross prizes can he win this year?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.