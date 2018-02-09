VN Show: Compton and Cant’s muddy battle; how did van Aert win worlds?

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/UCI, YouTube/Brain On Wheels, YouTube/nonamecat1, Het Nieuwsblad, VeloNews.com, Flickr/Creative Commons

The UCI World Cyclocross Championships delivered plenty of drama and excitement — and lots and lots of mud. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we break down all of the action from Valkenburg.

Katie Compton and Sanne Cant delivered an edge-of-your-seat battle in the elite women’s race, with the decisive move coming on the final lap. Did Compton’s choice of a later pit impact the outcome?

In the men’s race, Wout van Aert put on a show of domination, beating his rival Mathieu van der Poel by more than two minutes. Afterward, van der Poel’s dad had a pretty hot take about van Aert’s win. What do we make of the big victory?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.