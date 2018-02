Get muddy with Team USA at UCI World Cyclocross Championships in Valkenburg, Netherlands!

Kerry Werner (Kona) put a GoPro on his bike and chased under-23 riders Maxx Chance and Eric Brunner (Evol DevoElite Racing) around the course.

Junior men, under-23 women, and elite women race on Saturday.

Chance, Brunner, and the rest of the under-23 men race Sunday prior to the elite men’s event, which Werner will race.

This video was edited by Maxx Chance.