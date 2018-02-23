VN Show: Sagan sits out cobbles opener, Tim Wellens gets it right

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Veloncc, YouTube/Dyetooobike, YouTube/Koersduivel, YouTube/CyclingDen, YouTube/CycleTube, YouTube/Said El Banni

This week’s episode of the VeloNews Show is sponsored by Health IQ, the life insurance company that works with cyclists. Get a free quote now >>

It’s cobblestone time.

Classics season officially kicks off this season with two of our favorite Belgian races: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. This year Het Nieuwsblad has adopted a finishing punch reminiscent of the old Tour of Flanders, with the Muur van Gerardsbergen and the Bosberg climbs falling in the final kilometers. Can anybody dethrone Greg van Avermaet this year at his favorite early-season race?

Plus, the absence of Peter Sagan at this weekend’s races has us wondering who will perform our favorite Sagan activities (eating gummy bears, clowning Sporza, among others).

Finally, we pay homage to Belgian Tim Wellens, who won Ruta del Sol this past weekend with a perfectly timed attack.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.