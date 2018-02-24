Siggaard upsets favorites to win women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard (Virtu Cycling) sprinted to victory in the 11th edition of the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The 23-year-old proved to be faster than the other top favorites and more established sprinters, like Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb). Neither of the latter riders finished on the podium and instead finished fourth and fifth respectively.
American Alexis Ryan (Canyon-Sram) finished second in the bunch gallop with Maria Confalonieri (Valcar PBM) rounding out the podium.
The 2018 women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad consisted of 122 kilometers with eight climbs and three cobble sectors thrown in to open the spring classics’ season. Sunweb’s Lucida Brand lined-up as defending champion, while two-time runner-up Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) debuted her new rainbow bands, as world champion, for the first time.
There was no early breakaway and the race really intensified when the riders hit the Haagohoek sector midway through the race. Team Sunweb put the hammer down and the peloton shattered. Riders continued to work desperately to catch back on to the front of the race on the Leberg with 40 kilometers to go. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle-High5), Hosking emerged over the top of the Leberg with a slight advantage. This move was quickly shut down, however, as those three riders all entered the race as top favorites and were being watched closely by the other teams in the race.
The peloton regrouped at the bottom of the Berendries with under 40 kilometers to go, but once over the top, a select group of nine riders escaped the peloton’s grasp. The group definitely had firepower with most of the top teams represented. Karol-Anne Canuel and Christine Majerus made the move for Boels-Dolmans, along with Spratt, Hosking, and Longo-Borgini. Elena Cecchini was there for Canyon-SRAM and Team Sunweb had Floortje Mackaij in the front group. Polona Batagelj (BTC City Ljubljana) and Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) rounded out the lead group.
The leaders worked well together and stretched there advantage to nearly a minute, but it was not to be. The race was all back together entering the famed Muur.
The peloton was in tatters at the top of the Muur with riders everywhere. Rivera was seen at the front looking strong along with her teammate Ellen Van Dijk. Blaak was nowhere in sight, as she had a mechanical at the bottom of the climb and was forced to swap bikes with a teammate. World time trial champion Annemiek van Vlueten (Mitchelton-Scott) was also at the pointy end of the race.
After the Bosberg, the peloton reformed greatly and a mass bunch sprint was set to take place in Meerbeke. Many of the top sprinters in the peloton had survived the climbs and the cobbles, and were looking to capture their first classic of the season. However, they would be no match for Siggaard. She powered to the line to capture the victory.
All of the heavy favorites to begin the day had to settle for minor placings, as Ryan captured second and Italian Confalonieri finished third.
The women’s classic season roll-on Sunday with Omloop van Het Hageland. This race is much flatter than Saturday’s race on the cobbled climbs, so another bunch sprint should occur.
Full results
- 1. Christina Malling Siggaard, (DEN) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, in 03:35:20
- 2. Alexis Ryan, (USA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:00:00
- 3. Maria Giulia Confalonieri, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:00:00
- 4. Chloe Hosking, (AUS) ALE CIPOLLINI, at 0:00:00
- 5. Coryn Rivera, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:00
- 6. Nina Kessler, (NED) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:00:00
- 7. Jeanne Korevaar, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:00
- 8. Jolien D’hoore, (BEL) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00:00
- 9. Marta Cavalli, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:00:00
- 10. Audrey Cordon Ragot, (FRA) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00:00
- 11. Elisa Longo Borghini, (ITA) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00:00
- 12. Valerie Demey, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at 0:00:00
- 13. Janneke Ensing, (NED) ALE CIPOLLINI, at 0:00:00
- 14. Jip Van Den Bos, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:00:00
- 15. Chantal Blaak, (NED) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:00:00
- 16. Julie Leth, (DEN) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00:00
- 17. Lauren Stephens, (USA) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at 0:00:00
- 18. Ellen Van Dijk, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:00
- 19. Thalita De Jong, (NED) EXPERZA – FOOTLOGIX, at 0:00:00
- 20. Sofie De Vuyst, (BEL) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at 0:00:00
- 21. Urska Pintar, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at 0:00:00
- 22. Martina Ritter, (AUT) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00:00
- 23. Lisa Klein, (GER) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:00:00
- 24. Polona Batagelj, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at 0:00:00
- 25. Danielle Rowe, (GBR) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:00
- 26. Natalie Van Gogh, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at 0:00:05
- 27. Moniek Tenniglo, (NED) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at 0:00:05
- 28. Riejanne Markus, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:05
- 29. Elena Cecchini, (ITA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:00:05
- 30. Gracie Elvin, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00:05
- 31. Soraya Paladin, (ITA) ALE CIPOLLINI, at 0:00:05
- 32. Floortje Mackaij, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:05
- 33. Anouska Koster, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:09
- 34. Lucinda Brand, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:05
- 35. Karol-Ann Canuel, (CAN) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:00:05
- 36. Annemiek Van Vleuten, (NED) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00:05
- 37. Tiffany Cromwell, (AUS) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:00:05
- 38. Jessica Allen, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00:28
- 39. Amanda Spratt, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00:05
- 40. Marjolein Van ‘t Geloof, (NED) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at 0:01:32
- 41. Mieke KrÖger, (GER) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at 0:00:05
- 42. Roxane Fournier, (FRA) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at 0:00:05
- 43. Chanella Stougje, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at 0:00:05
- 44. Sarah Rijkes, (AUT) EXPERZA – FOOTLOGIX, at 0:01:32
- 45. Jelena EriĆ, (SRB) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at 0:01:32
- 46. Christine Majerus, (LUX) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:01:32
- 47. Lucy Garner, (GBR) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:01:32
- 48. Ilaria Sanguineti, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:01:32
- 49. Romy Kasper, (GER) ALE CIPOLLINI, at 0:01:32
- 50. Trixi Worrack, (GER) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:01:32
- 51. Alice Barnes, (GBR) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:01:38
- 52. Eugenia Bujak, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at 0:04:59
- 53. Anna Plichta, (POL) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:05:07
- 54. Julia Soek, (NED) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:05:07
- 55. Vita Heine, (NOR) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:07:26
- 56. Lorena Wiebes, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at 0:09:41
- 57. Maaike Boogaard, (NED) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at 0:09:45
- 58. Juliette Labous, (FRA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:05:07
- 59. Anne De Ruiter, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at 0:05:07
- 60. Lone Meertens, (BEL) , at 0:09:45
- 61. Marieke Van Witzenburg, (NED) HEALTH MATE – CYCLELIVE TEAM, at 0:09:45
- 62. Kirsten Peetoom, (NED) , at 0:09:45
- 63. Kaat Hannes, (BEL) , at 0:09:45
- 64. Isabelle Beckers, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at 0:09:45
- 65. Fien Delbaere, (BEL) , at 0:09:45
- 66. Rotem Gafinovitz, (ISR) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:09:45
- 67. Laura VainionpÄÄ, (FIN) HEALTH MATE – CYCLELIVE TEAM, at 0:09:45
- 68. Sara Penton, (SWE) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at 0:09:45
- 69. Emilie Moberg, (NOR) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, at 0:09:45
- 70. Monique Van De Ree, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:09:45
- 71. Stine Borgli, (NOR) , at 0:09:45
- 72. Sara Mustonen Lichan, (SWE) EXPERZA – FOOTLOGIX, at 0:09:45
- 73. Marta Tagliaferro, (ITA) CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at 0:09:45
- 74. Marion Sicot, (FRA) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at 0:09:45
- 75. Pascale Jeuland, (FRA) DOLTCINI – VAN EYCK SPORT UCI WOMEN CYCLING, at 0:09:45
- 76. Thea Thorsen, (NOR) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:09:45
- 77. Louise Norman Hansen, (DEN) , at 0:09:45
- 78. Greta Richioud, (FRA) FDJ NOUVELLE – AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, at 0:09:45
- 79. Line Marie Gulliksen, (NOR) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:09:45
- 80. Alana Castrique, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, at 0:09:45
- 81. Susanne Andersen, (NOR) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:09:45
- 82. Allegra Arzuffi, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:09:45
- 83. Urška Žigart, (SLO) BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at 0:09:45
- 84. Silvia Persico, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:09:49
- 85. Silvia Pollicini, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:09:49
- 86. Ilona Hoeksma, (NED) PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG, at 0:09:49
- 87. Sarah Roy, (AUS) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:09:52
- 88. Skylar Schneider, (USA) BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 0:09:52