Siggaard upsets favorites to win women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard (Virtu Cycling) sprinted to victory in the 11th edition of the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The 23-year-old proved to be faster than the other top favorites and more established sprinters, like Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb). Neither of the latter riders finished on the podium and instead finished fourth and fifth respectively.

American Alexis Ryan (Canyon-Sram) finished second in the bunch gallop with Maria Confalonieri (Valcar PBM) rounding out the podium.

Top 10

1. Christina Malling Siggaard, (DEN) TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, in 03:35:20

2. Alexis Ryan, (USA) CANYON // SRAM RACING, at 0:00

3. Maria Giulia Confalonieri, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:00

4. Chloe Hosking, (AUS) ALE CIPOLLINI, at 0:00:00

5. Coryn Rivera, (USA) TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:00

6. Nina Kessler, (NED) HITEC PRODUCTS – BIRK SPORT, at 0:00

7. Jeanne Korevaar, (NED) WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00

8. Jolien D’hoore, (BEL) MITCHELTON SCOTT, at 0:00

9. Marta Cavalli, (ITA) VALCAR PBM, at 0:00

10. Audrey Cordon Ragot, (FRA) WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00

The 2018 women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad consisted of 122 kilometers with eight climbs and three cobble sectors thrown in to open the spring classics’ season. Sunweb’s Lucida Brand lined-up as defending champion, while two-time runner-up Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) debuted her new rainbow bands, as world champion, for the first time.

There was no early breakaway and the race really intensified when the riders hit the Haagohoek sector midway through the race. Team Sunweb put the hammer down and the peloton shattered. Riders continued to work desperately to catch back on to the front of the race on the Leberg with 40 kilometers to go. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle-High5), Hosking emerged over the top of the Leberg with a slight advantage. This move was quickly shut down, however, as those three riders all entered the race as top favorites and were being watched closely by the other teams in the race.

The peloton regrouped at the bottom of the Berendries with under 40 kilometers to go, but once over the top, a select group of nine riders escaped the peloton’s grasp. The group definitely had firepower with most of the top teams represented. Karol-Anne Canuel and Christine Majerus made the move for Boels-Dolmans, along with Spratt, Hosking, and Longo-Borgini. Elena Cecchini was there for Canyon-SRAM and Team Sunweb had Floortje Mackaij in the front group. Polona Batagelj (BTC City Ljubljana) and Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) rounded out the lead group.

The leaders worked well together and stretched there advantage to nearly a minute, but it was not to be. The race was all back together entering the famed Muur.

The peloton was in tatters at the top of the Muur with riders everywhere. Rivera was seen at the front looking strong along with her teammate Ellen Van Dijk. Blaak was nowhere in sight, as she had a mechanical at the bottom of the climb and was forced to swap bikes with a teammate. World time trial champion Annemiek van Vlueten (Mitchelton-Scott) was also at the pointy end of the race.

After the Bosberg, the peloton reformed greatly and a mass bunch sprint was set to take place in Meerbeke. Many of the top sprinters in the peloton had survived the climbs and the cobbles, and were looking to capture their first classic of the season. However, they would be no match for Siggaard. She powered to the line to capture the victory.

All of the heavy favorites to begin the day had to settle for minor placings, as Ryan captured second and Italian Confalonieri finished third.

The women’s classic season roll-on Sunday with Omloop van Het Hageland. This race is much flatter than Saturday’s race on the cobbled climbs, so another bunch sprint should occur.

