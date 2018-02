Quick-Step goes 1-2 with Terpstra, Gilbert at Le Samyn

After missing the podium at Omloop and Kuurne over the weekend, Quick-Step came storming back at Le Samyn Tuesday with Niki Terpstra winning ahead of teammate Philippe Gilbert in Dour, Belgium. Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) finished third after trying to chase back Terpstra with Gilbert on his wheel.

Top-10 results

1. Niki Terpstra, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 04:47:48

2. Philippe Gilbert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:04

3. Damien Gaudin, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 0:00:46

4. Adrien Petit, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 0:01:18

5. Gediminas Bagdonas, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 0:01:18

6. Alex Kirsch, WB AQUA PROTECT VERANCLASSIC, at 0:01:21

7. Benoit Jarrier, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 0:01:59

8. Nico Denz, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 0:01:59

9. Frederik Backaert, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 0:01:59

10. Alexandre Pichot, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 0:02:02

The Belgian team set up a perfect one-two move in the midweek semi-classic.

Quick-Step guttered the field in the crosswinds as the four local circuits began. Only three riders from other teams made the split.

“We knew the [early] break was strong and the responsibility was on us, so that’s why we attacked in the crosswinds from afar,” said Terpstra. “We went full gas and turned everything into an elimination race, with more and more guys getting tired and dropped.”

Heading into the final 25km circuit, the duo went off the front with Gaudin. Gilbert wasted no time, attacking the trio.

Next, it was Terpstra’s turn. He left the Frenchman Gaudin behind and rode past Gilbert.

While his Dutch teammate rode a solo time trial into the final 10 kilometers, Gilbert marked Gaudin.

Behind that duo, a group of five, including 2017 Le Samyn winner Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, chased. Van Keirsbulck was dropped as the group’s efforts stalled, the gap holding at around 50 seconds.

Thanks to Gilbert’s lack of cooperation, Gaudin’s chase faded to around 30 seconds behind Terpstra with 5km to go.

“The race was hard and alert, and Gaudin was very strong, so we knew we had to get rid of him, which we did thanks to a perfect tactic,” said Gilbert. “I am happy for Niki and glad to see the form is there ahead of Strade Bianche, one of my favorite races of the year.”

Right on cue, on the final, rough cobblestone sector, Rue de Belle Vue, Gilbert attacked Gaudin. The 31-year-old had not reply to the Tour of Flanders champion’s move and watched Gilbert ride away into the final three kilometers.

Gaudin settled for third place behind Terpstra and Gilbert.

It was Terpstra’s first victory of 2018 and also his second win in Le Samyn after he soloed to win the 2016 edition. Gilbert is also no stranger to success in this one-day race, having won it in 2008. The two Quick-Step classics men are expected to travel to Italy for Strade Bianche on Saturday.

Results