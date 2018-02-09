Oro y Paz, stage 4: Alaphilippe keeps Quick-Step streak alive

No one expected star sprinter Fernando Gaviria to win the first climbing stage of Colombia Oro y Paz. So instead, his Quick-Step teammate Julian Alaphilippe took over to keep the team’s win streak alive in stage 4.

The fast-finishing French climber won ahead of Sky’s Sergio Henao and Movistar’s Nairo Quintana atop Alto Boquerón in El Tambon at the end of a 149.5-kilometer day. Alaphilippe also moved into the overall race lead, four seconds ahead of Henao.

With a long run to the 4.7km finish climb, a breakaway of 20 riders spent the day off the front. Notably, GC favorite Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First Drapac) and Gaviria made the move.

With about 20 kilometers left, the peloton reeled in the escape to set up GC hopefuls for the final climb.

The trip up Alto Boquerón wasn’t too selective, averaging 5.6 percent. A group of around 30 riders came in together after Alaphilippe won the sprint for his first victory of 2018.

Saturday’s stage 5 features a similar profile to Friday’s race. After a descent out of Pereira, the peloton will ride a long valley road before the climb to Salento that tops out at 2,000 meters above sea level at the end of the 163.7km route.