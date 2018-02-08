Oro y Paz, stage 3: Go-go Gaviria can’t be beaten

With his third win in as many days, Fernando Gaviria made it clear that he was the top sprinter at Colombia Oro y Paz Thursday in Buga.

Androni-Sidermec’s Matteo Malucelli again made the podium in a sprint stage, but this time he was second. Juan Sebastian Molano was third after finishing second in the first two stages.

Given Gaviria’s success in the first two days of racing, the onus was on his Quick-Step Floors team to control the day’s breakaway. The Belgian outfit had no trouble keeping the escape in check, bringing back the five leaders with time to spare.

Spaniard Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi-Murias) was the last man to be swallowed up, 13km from the finish.

As anticipated, the 163.2km stage finished with a bunch sprint on a wide boulevard into Buga, where Gaviria again gave the home crowd reason to cheer.

Stage 3 was the final opportunity for riders of Gaviria’s ilk as the remaining three stages feature more mountainous terrain. On Friday, the 149.5km race finishes atop Alto Boquerón, a category 3 climb at 1,770 meters.

Top 10, stage 3

1. Fernando Gaviria Rendon, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 03:30:05

2. Matteo Malucelli, ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI – SIDERMEC, s.t.

3. Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides, MANZANA POSTOBON TEAM, s.t.

4. Davide Vigano, s.t.

5. Lucas Sebastian Haedo, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, s.t.

6. Maximiliano Ariel Richeze, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, s.t.

7. Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra, GW SHIMANO, s.t.

8. Manuel PeÑalver Aniorte, TREVIGIANI PHONIX – HEMUS 1896, s.t.

9. Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez, ASOCIACION CIVIL AGRUPACION VIRGEN DE FATIMA, s.t.

10. Adrian Gonzalez Velasco, BURGOS – BH, s.t.

Top-10 overall