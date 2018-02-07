Oro y Paz, stage 2: Gaviria goes two for two

It was a winning Wednesday for Quick-Step Floors as Fernando Gaviria followed up his teammate Elia Viviani’s victory in Dubai Tour stage 2 with a win of his own in stage 2 at Colombia Oro y Paz.

To the delight of the home crowd, the Colombians went one-two with Gaviria followed in by Juan Sebastian Molano (Manzana Postobon) in Palmira, a repeat of Tuesday’s result. Androni-Sidermec’s Matteo Malucelli was third at the end of the 183.4km race.

The final two breakaway riders were caught inside of 10km to go, with Quick-Step queuing up for the sprint.

Gaviria went first into the final, gradual right-hand bend and was unchallenged as he sprinted to the line in the final 100 meters.

On Thursday, the race leaves Palmira to ride 163.2km to Buga, offering one final flat day for the sprinters. Gaviria will likely wear the overall leader’s jersey into Friday’s first mountain stage.