Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne: Groenewegen continues winning form in Belgium

He’s won in Dubai, in Portugal, and now LottoNL Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen has won in Belgium. The Dutchman sprinted to victory over Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday, as the sprinters only swept up the breakaway in the last few hundred meters. The semi-classic is Groenewegen’s fourth win already in 2018. While some sprinters have yet to score a victory this season, Groenewegen is firing on all cylinders.

“I may have won this sprint very easily, but the two hundred kilometers before that were anything but easy,” Groenewegen said. “It was cold, very windy and at times the pace was very high. After the Oude Kwaremont, the peloton broke into several groups and I ended up in the third group. But the team brought me back to the front perfectly…

“This is a very good victory and one for the entire team. When I started my sprint, I knew it was early, but I also knew I could finish it off. The fact that I have won here proves that I can handle the heavier classic work. This is a nice confirmation.”

Top 10

1. Dylan Groenewegen, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 04:51:41

2. Arnaud Demare, (FRA) FDJ, at 0:00:00

3. Sonny Colbrelli, (ITA) BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 0:00:00

4. Pim Ligthart, (NED) ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 0:00:00

5. Justin Jules, (FRA) WB AQUA PROTECT VERANCLASSIC, at 0:00:00

6. Jean-Pierre Drucker, (LUX) BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:00:00

7. Guillaume Boivin, (CAN) ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 0:00:00

8. Lukasz Wisniowski, (POL) TEAM SKY, at 0:00:00

9. Julien Vermote, (BEL) TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 0:00:00

10. Timothy Dupont, (BEL) WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 0:00:00

The second race in Belgium’s opening weekend, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, is a semi-classic for the sprinters. The race is a bit easier than Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the day before, though still 200 kilometers long, and the last cobbled climb on the course comes some 50 kilometers from the finish. However, the past two editions prior to 2018 had seen breakaways survive, giving the attackers hope that the race wouldn’t simply end in a bunch gallop every year.

The start of the race was brutally cold with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark. The race organizers posted pictures on social media of workers removing ice from some of the cobbled climbs.

A seven-rider breakaway escaped in the early kilometers, but it was immediately apparent the early morning attackers would have no shot at surviving. The peloton was keeping them on a short leash and never let the gap go too far over the two-minute mark.

A crash with 90 kilometers to go saw Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) hit the deck hard along with a few other riders and the peloton split in two. This was significant because the famous Oude Kwaremont was coming up and the peloton was riding hard. There would be no waiting after the crash because the race was on.

Over the Oude Kwaremont, the peloton shattered into many groups. Once back onto the pavement, the groups began to come together and soon a breakaway of 21 riders formed at the front. Behind, LottoNL-Jumbo charged at the front of the peloton to bring the group back, Groenewegen had missed the move. Less than 80 kilometers remained in the race at this point.

The lead group was full of heavy hitters with the likes of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Demare, Colbrelli, Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) all present.

While the pace was fully on, notably Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was seen coming to a standstill. The rider had simply exploded and had no energy left. A possible reason for this was his last race was in the brutal heat in Colombia and now he was having to deal with freezing temperatures. The extreme temperature change between races may have been a shock to his system.

LottoNL-Jumbo did its best to keep the gap to the lead group at under a minute, but they didn’t have the firepower to reel them in. The chase had lasted over 20 kilometers by this point and through many of the tough cobbled climbs.

Finally, Astana came to the fore with four riders and that proved to be the difference. They powered on the front of the peloton and brought back the majority of the escape with about 40 kilometers remaining. Some of the smaller teams that had missed the move assisted in the chasing as well.

However, Stuyven and Oss were still out front with a 20-second advantage over the peloton. The leading duo had attacked out of the lead group, sensing the peloton was going to bring them back.

Heading into Kuurne for two local circuits of about 15 kilometers and the finish line, Oss punctured out of the lead. This left Stuyven to ride alone with still over 30 kilometers remaining.

A few different crashes occurred on the circuit and saw sprinter Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) go down hard. In a separate crash, the Astana duo of Alexey Lutsenko and Magnus Cort Nielsen also hit the deck. Nielsen and Modolo abandoned the race after their respective crashes.

Stuyven was brought back into the fold with 19 kilometers remaining and then the counterattacks came quickly. It was nonstop attacking until a trio of riders gained a solid gap over the peloton with less than 10 kilometers to go. Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), Julien Duval (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and Loïc Vliegen (BMC Racing) worked well together and heading into the final kilometer it appeared they may hold off the peloton and spoil the party for the sprinters.

The leaders entered the final few hundred meters with the sprinters launching toward the line right behind them. They would be passed inside of the last 200 meters, as Groenewegen proved to have the fastest finishing speed and took the victory. The leaders were so close to holding off the peloton that Vermote still finished ninth on the day.

Interestingly, the two riders that joined Groenewegen on the podium, Demare, and Colbrelli, had been part of that threatening 21-rider breakaway that had dominated the middle part of the race.

Full Results