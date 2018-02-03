CX Worlds: Richards takes second under-23 title in three years

Wearing bib number 13, Briton Evie Richards overcame a crash and a mechanical to win the under-23 women’s UCI World Cyclocross Championship in Valkenburg, the Netherlands on Saturday. Dutchwoman Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado took home Silver with Nadja Heigl (Austria) capturing Bronze.

Richards fought back from a crash in the opening minutes of the race to move comfortably into the lead by the end of lap one. The race seemed to be hers to lose, as she put on a demonstration of excellent bike handling skills. However, disaster struck at the end of the second lap with one lap to go.

The under-23 women only contested three laps due to the race distance being 40 minutes and lap times around the 12-minute mark.

Richards rear derailleur stopped working and she was stuck in her lightest gear in the rear cog. She spun an extremely high cadence for nearly half a lap before she reached the pit. However, due to the extremely muddy nature of the course, she lost very little time off of her lead.

Richards crossed the line with a huge smile on her face, but moments after dismounting her bike she fainted. Medical personnel were quick to tend to her and carried her into the podium preparation tent. After a few tense minutes, Richards was seen preparing for the podium ceremony.

Having won the under-23 women’s world cyclocross championship in 2016, Richards is now a two-time champion in the category. She will only turn 21 in March, meaning she still has another year of under-23 eligibility. Though, since she won an elite world cup this year at Namur, she may choose to compete in the elite race at the 2019 world cyclocross championships in Bogense, Denmark. It remains to be seen what she does.

Top 10

1. Evie Richards, (Great Britain), in 37:52

2. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, (Netherlands), at +00:38

3. Nadja Heigl, (Austria), at +01:04

4. Harriet Harden, (Great Britian), at +01:24

5. Fleur Nagengast, (Netherlands), at +01:40

6. Sara Casasola, (Italy), at +01:40

7. Emma White, (United States of America), at +01:59

8. Marion Norbert-Riberolle, (France), at +02:03

9. Adéla Šafárová, (Czech Republic), at +02:03

10. Laura Verdonshot, (Belgium), at +02:41

Full report and results to come