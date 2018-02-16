  1. Home » Race Report » Algarve, stage 3: Thomas wins TT, extends GC lead

Algarve, stage 3: Thomas wins TT, extends GC lead

By VeloNews.com Published

Geraint Thomas extended his overall lead at Volta ao Algarve with a time trial stage win. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

Geraint Thomas won Team Sky’s second stage in as many days at Volta ao Algarve, clocking the fastest time in Friday’s time trial around Lagoa, Portugal.

Lotto-Soudal’s Victor Campenaerts was second, 11 seconds slower. BMC Racing’s Stefan Kung was third, 19 seconds adrift on the 20.3km test.

Thomas started the day with the overall lead. It was a tenuous advantage, as Jaime Roson (Movistar) sat second on GC with the same overall time.

However, Roson lost considerable ground in the short time trial, ending the day seventh overall, 1:18 behind. Thomas’s teammate and stage 2 winner Michal Kwiatkowski moved up to second overall, 22 seconds down. Movistar’s Nelson Olivera is now third place on GC, 32 seconds behind.

Saturday’s stage 4 should offer one final chance for the sprinters. It will be long at 199.2km, but the route from Almodôvar to Tavira is mostly flat.

Top-10, stage 3

  • 1. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, in 0:24:09
  • 2. Victor Campenaerts, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :11
  • 3. Stefan KÜng, BMC RACING TEAM, at :19
  • 4. Michal Kwiatkowski, TEAM SKY, at :22
  • 5. Nelson Oliveira, MOVISTAR TEAM, s.t.
  • 6. Tony Martin, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :27
  • 7. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC RACING TEAM, at :47
  • 8. Bob Jungels, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :49
  • 9. Vasil Kiryienka, TEAM SKY, at :50
  • 10. Lukasz Wisniowski, TEAM SKY, at :51

Top-10 overall

  • 1. Geraint Thomas, TEAM SKY, in 10:01:58
  • 2. Michal Kwiatkowski, TEAM SKY, at 0:22
  • 3. Nelson Oliveira, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 0:32
  • 4. Bob Jungels, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:52
  • 5. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:53
  • 6. Bauke Mollema, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:01
  • 7. Jaime Roson Garcia, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 1:18
  • 8. Maximilian Schachmann, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:19
  • 9. Felix Grossschartner, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:20
  • 10. Vasil Kiryienka, TEAM SKY, at 1:24

