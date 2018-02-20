VN podcast, ep. 71: Cobbled classics start Saturday!

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This episode is sponsored by HealthIQ.

Can you feel that? The cobbled classics kick off this weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad! We look ahead to that race and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Who is riding well? Why did Sagan decide to skip these fun early spring openers?

Plus, we call up European correspondent Andrew Hood for an inside look at the crazy media scrum that was Ruta del Sol. Ruta del Sol? Yep, it was Chris Froome’s debut race, and as you’d expect, there was a lot to discuss.

All that, and we also look back on last week’s other stage races: Tour of Oman and Volta ao Algarve.

