VN podcast, ep. 69: CX worlds recap; why is Froome racing?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This episode is sponsored by HealthIQ. Get your free quote on life insurance that’s designed (and priced) for healthy people like you >>

With brutal mud on a gnarly course, ‘cross worlds didn’t disappoint… and neither did the U.S. women’s team. We recap and analyze the battle between Sanne Cant and Katie Compton. Then, we try to make sense of why the tables turned in the ongoing rivalry between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.

Of course, the podcast wouldn’t be complete without an update on Chris Froome. Turns out, he’s going to race in a week or so, despite the Salbutamol scandal. We debate whether this is the right move or not. Andrew Hood takes the pulse of the peloton to see if fellow pro riders want to see Froome back at the races.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor.