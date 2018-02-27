VN pod, ep. 72: Astana’s Omloop surprise; Van Avermaet interview

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Astana impressed at the first cobbled race of the season, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. How did young Michael Valgren pull off this big win? We analyze the race and also look at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, where Dylan Groenewegen confirmed that he’s a top sprinter to watch. Plus, American Alexis Ryan found the podium in the women’s Omloop.

Also on this podcast, Andrew Hood talks to Paris-Roubaix winner Greg Van Avermaet about the classics and why Tour of Flanders will always be his dream race to win.

We wrap things up with a look ahead to more classics action coming up Sunday at the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche races on Tuscany’s white dirt roads.

