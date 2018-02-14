VN Pod, ep. 70: What scares pro cyclists? Early season racing roundup

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast Interviews podcast: Ruth Winder steps up to Sunweb, remembers Olympics American Ruth Winder talks about her move to the Netherlands to race for Team Sunweb and her Olympic experience in Rio.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This episode is sponsored by HealthIQ. Get your free quote on life insurance that’s designed (and priced) for healthy people like you >>

They might look like skinny superheroes, but pro cyclists grapple with fear just like the rest of us. In this podcast, we talk to Andrew Hood about his recent article in VeloNews magazine, “Fear Factor.” He explains why the pros are afraid of some unexpected things. (Hint: Crashing isn’t one of them.)

But before that, we analyze scads of early season bike races from Dubai to Colombia to this week’s action across Europe. What can we tell about the sprinters and their teams? Are the GC guys starting to awaken? How can Chris Froome be racing if he’s (possibly) got a court date this week?

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor.