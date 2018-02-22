VN Interviews podcast: Framebuilding and MTB pioneer Tom Ritchey

Welcome to the VeloNews Interviews podcast. This series features in-depth conversations with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

If you’ve ever ogled a handbuilt steel frame, you should thank Tom Ritchey. Founder of the eponymous brand, Ritchey was one of the pioneers of modern framebuilding. He also was integral when a band of Californians decided to take their bikes off-road on the trails around Marin. This interview covers all of that and much more with a living legend of American cycling.

