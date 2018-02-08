Interviews podcast: Ruth Winder steps up to Sunweb, remembers Olympics

Welcome to the VeloNews Interviews podcast. This series features in-depth conversations with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

American Olympian Ruth Winder is headed to the Netherlands to race for Team Sunweb. We talk to the up-and-comer about what it’s like to make the big move to one of Europe’s top teams.

Also, Winder talks about her experience as an alternate on the U.S. team pursuit squad at the Rio Olympics. Did she snag selfies with sports celebs? Do alternates win medals too? Why does track cycling make you so good at road racing? All of that and much more in this week’s interview.

