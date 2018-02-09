Fast Talk podcast live: Nutrition, compression wear, the placebo effect

The VeloNews Fast Talk podcast is your source for the best advice and most interesting insight on what it takes to become a better cyclist. Listen in as VeloNews managing editor Chris Case and columnist Trevor Connor discuss a range of topics, including training, physiology, technology, and more.

This week, the Fast Talk podcast went live! We fielded questions on Facebook from podcast listeners like you. Here are a few (of the many) topics covered:

– How does oatmeal compare to other grains?

– What type of riding should I do to prepare for a gran fondo with 7,400 meters of climbing?

– Is compression clothing beneficial? When and for how long should I use it?

– What’s the difference between the inflammation caused by training and that caused by certain foods?

