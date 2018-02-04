Three-peat: Van Aert defies the odds to take elite men’s title

It is rare that a two-time defending champion begins the world championships as a big underdog, but as was the case for the Belgian Wout van Aert on Sunday. Van Aert overcame the odds in Valkenburg, the Netherlands to win the elite men’s UCI Cyclocross World Championship for a third consecutive year.

However, simply saying he won is an understatement. He finished over two minutes ahead of his nearest rival, fellow Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout. The former under-23 world cyclocross champion was ecstatic as he crossed the line to capture the silver medal.

Mathieu van der Poel entered the race the man to beat. He has over 25 victories this season and has been destroying the competition. Many of his victories seemed to come with ease and the rider getting second on most occasions was van Aert. Van der Poel was also on home soil, making him an even bigger favorite.

From the second lap onwards, van der Poel was unable to keep pace with van Aert and Belgian cruised to the victory nearly flawlessly. The one blemish was a crash on lap five when he clipped a post on the side of the course and flipped over the handlebars into the mud. He recovered quickly enough and kept on pushing forward.

Vanthourenhout attacked van der Poel on the fourth of seven laps, after catching the Dutchman at the end of the second lap. Van der Poel dug deep on the final lap and nearly clawed his way back to Vanthourenhout, but it was not enough.

Van der Poel’s bronze medal turned out to be key, as the Dutch just nearly avoided a Belgian sweep in the elite men’s race. It would have been embarrassing for the Netherlands to not only be locked out of the medals in the marque event of the weekend, but also swept by its rival nation. Toon Aerts finished in fourth for Belgium and Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) finished fifth.

Top 10

1. Wout Van Aert, (BEL) , in 1:09:00

2. Michael Vanthourenhout, (BEL) , at 2:13

3. Mathieu Van Der Poel, (NED) , at 2:30

4. Toon Aerts, (BEL) , at 3:16

5. Lars Van Der Haar, (NED) , at 4:29

6. Gioele Bertolini, (ITA) , at 4:42

7. Tim Merlier, (BEL) , at 4:56

8. Laurens Sweeck, (BEL) , at 5:21

9. Daan Soete, (BEL) , at 5:30

10. Steve Chainel, (FRA) , at 5:51

Full report and results to come