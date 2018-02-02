The Week in Tech: Sagan’s new shades, SRAM brakes, Strava virtual miles

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Flare your nostrils like Sagan

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was sporting new shades at the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under. The Speedcraft Air from 100% is a unique pair of sunglasses that incorporates the same Asterisk AC System technology that 100% uses in its moto goggles. The system is a two-part magnetic nasal dilation device that includes steel nasal attachments and magnetic goggle clips that essentially flare the nostrils. This supposedly improves breathing. The Speedcraft Air features a single-lens shield that offers 100 percent UV protection. And there is additional space between the lens and face, which is supposed to increase airflow and prevent fogging. The Speedcraft Airs cost between $185 and $230. The Peter Sagan edition sunglasses (pictured) cost $230.

SRAM launches its first direct-mount road brake

The S-900 is SRAM’s first direct-mount road brake system. It is compatible with SRAM mechanical brake levers, including eTap. They allow clearance for 28-millimeter tires and the pads are set to clear wide rims. A set weighs 326 grams. Katusha-Alpecin, the only SRAM-sponsored WorldTour team, will ride the S-900 system and it will be available to consumers in March. The cost is $125 per brake.

Dabble in gravel for less

Los Angeles-based Pure Cycles now offers an affordable entry into the world of dirt road and gravel travels. The Gravel Adventure Pro costs $799 and comes equipped with Shimano’s Sora group. The bike has disc brakes and is 650B compatible. It also comes with a lifetime warranty on the frame and fork.

Brooks’ new Discovery range



Brooks’ new Discovery range includes two backpacks, a briefcase, and a shoulder bag. All of the products in the line are made from waterproof coated nylon and Cordura material. The zippers are also waterproof because let’s face it, commuting can get a bit ugly sometimes. Each bag is also equipped with a padded laptop storage section and includes reflective details for riding at night. They also feature stretchable helmet compartments. Furthermore, each bag is made with Cyclepet lining, which is from post-consumer PET bottles. The Sparkhill backpack (pictured) is available in a 15-liter size ($180) or a 22-liter size ($200). All bags in the Discovery line fall in that price range.

Strava allows virtual rides to count toward challenges

Creators of partner challenges on Strava will now have the option to allow virtual rides or runs to count toward its challenges. Strava categorizes indoor virtual activities as those that include GPS, distance, elevation, and time data from a simulated route. Strava’s own challenges will continue to count only outdoor run and ride activities toward challenge goals. Strava previously allowed the upload of rides from virtual riding platforms like Zwift but didn’t allow them to count toward challenges. It is important to note that challenge hosts will have the option of allowing virtual riders or excluding them. One of the most popular challenges on Strava is Rapha’s annual Festive 500, which challenges riders to ride 500 kilometers between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Rapha has not indicated whether it will adopt Strava’s virtual ride parameter.

Interbike partners with BikeFlights

Interbike may be six months away, but BikeFlights is thinking well ahead to Reno. The bike transport website has pre-populated the suggested dates by which Interbike goers should ship their bike to get it to the show on time. You can also enter other ship to/from dates to accommodate your own itinerary. BikeFlights has even suggested FedEx locations, since hotels frequently charge for receiving bikes. Interbike will take place September 15-20 in Reno, Nevada. The new consumer demo and festival takes place September 15-16 in North Lake Tahoe, followed by the Outdoor Demo September 16-17. The traditional Interbike expo is September 18-20 in Reno, Nevada.

