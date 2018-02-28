Job Posting: VeloPress seeks Cycling Acquisitions Editor

VeloPress, the #1 endurance sports publisher in the United States, is seeking an Acquisitions Editor passionate about cycling. In this role, you will recruit new authors and develop titles in every genre pertaining to cycling, including training, history, narrative, maintenance and repair, and lifestyle. It’s a fun, challenging job that draws on excellent communication skills, creativity, and the ability to problem-solve.

The VeloPress Acquisitions Editor is responsible for recruiting new authors and developing frontlist titles with a primary focus on cycling and secondarily on other endurance sports. Alongside a multi-talented, dynamic team, this position builds the publishing plan across a variety of genres including training, history, narrative, maintenance and repair, and lifestyle. Projects range from straight narratives to complex, highly illustrated books, all of which are produced in high-quality print and digital formats and leveraged through video and social media content.

VeloPress is a tight-knit team of publishing professionals that partners with experts in our sports to give athletes the inspiration and information they need to pursue performance and a healthy lifestyle. The ideal candidate will have acquisitions experience and a passion for endurance sports, with an emphasis on cycling.

Responsibilities:

Contract 5–7 new cycling or endurance sports titles per year, and work on new editions of successful VeloPress books as needed.

Collaborate with authors from outline to final edited manuscript. Note: VeloPress authors are often experts in their field, not writers, so this process may involve some writing and rewriting and additional research or reviews.

Work with creative director and author to develop book art, including cover, interior design, and photoshoots.

Coordinate with sales and marketing to develop sales kits and marketing material for new titles.

Collaborate on product extensions both before and after publication, including videos, workouts, training plans, etc.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, focus in English and/or journalism is preferred.

Demonstrated experience in acquisitions.

Knowledge of Chicago Manual of Style and demonstrated competency in substantive and developmental editing.

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to be creative and solve problems.

Ability to be a team player.

Equipment/software skills: MS Word on-screen editing, Adobe Acrobat electronic editing, Excel.

The company offers a strong benefits package and a salary commensurate with background and experience. If you’re qualified and interested, please send your resume and cover letter to jobs@pocketoutdoormedia.com. No phone calls, please.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.