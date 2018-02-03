Home » News » Gallery: Cant slips and slides to victory
Gallery: Cant slips and slides to victory
By
Feb. 3, 2018
Feb. 3, 2018
World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Atmoshphere The riders were close together in the early going. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Anderson American Elle Anderson had a fantastic start and was briefly riding in the top 10 on the opening lap. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Cant Defending champion Sanne Cant (Belgium) would be alone in the lead at the end of the first circuit. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Brand Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) found herself with Eva Lechner (Italy) and Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) early on. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Kaptheijns After an extremely strong opening months to the season, Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands) has struggled to be at the front of races. This was also the case on Saturday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Majerus Women’s WorldTour road rider Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) found herself at the front, but clearly struggled when it came to running. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Compton Tripoding was in full effect on Saturday in Valkenburg. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Brammeier Nikki Brammeier (Great Britain) and American Kaitie Keough had very different races. Keough charged to a sixth place finish, while the Briton finished in 11th. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Cant and Compton Once Compton joined Cant early on lap two, it was an incredible duel the rest of way to see who would take the rainbow bands. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Vos Seven-time world cyclocross champion Marianne Vos just didn’t have the legs on home soil on Saturday. She finished way down in 18th place. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Compton slide Compton grabs on for dear life, as she slips in the mud. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Compton and Cant Compton accelerated on the penultimate lap and looked to be opening a race winning gap over Cant. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Majerus Christine Majerus was unable to hold-off Brand late in the race and had to settle for fourth. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Lechner Lechner never fully recovered from her opening lap crash to contend for a medal. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Cant finish Cant basks in the joy of the crowd down the finishing straight. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Compton finish Compton seemed to be holding back tears as she crossed the line. She has medaled five times at the world championships, but gold has eluded her. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Cant victory Cant was pumped when she finally crossed the line victorious. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Brand finish Brand rolled in to take the Bronze medal. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Keough Keough’s breakout year continued with her sixth place finish on Saturday. After finishing second in the World Cup series overall, Keough showed in Valkenburg she is one to watch out for in the coming years. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Podium Compton, Cant, and Brand shared a light-hearted moment before the podium ceremony began. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Podium medals Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Champagne ceebration It was game on once the champagne corks popped. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images. World Championships Valkenburg, Women Elite: Cant champagne shower No need for water here, Cant took a champagne shower on the podium. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images.