Driver arrested after killing cyclist in California charity ride

The Desert Sun reports that Ronnie R. Huerta Jr. was arrested after crashing his car into two cyclists, killing one and injuring the second rider near Palm Springs, California Saturday.

Mark Kristofferson, 49, of Lake Stevens, Washington, died at the scene of the crash. Alyson Lee Akers, 50, of Huntington Beach, California, was the second rider hit. She suffered major injuries and a laceration to her head, the California Highway Patrol said. Authorities airlifted her to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Kristofferson and Akers were participating in the Tour de Palm Springs, a ride that benefits charities in the Coachella Valley. According to the event website, the organizers intend to support 100 charities each year.

Huerta Jr., 21, was arrested about 3.5 hours after the crash was reported, after being treated for moderate injuries.

Reports indicate that Huerta Jr. was driving 100mph in a 50mph zone at the time of the crash.

