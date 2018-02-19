‘The Doper Next Door’ author Andrew Tilin killed on ride

The Austin Statesman reports that author Andrew Tilin was killed in a car crash while on a group ride Saturday near Austin, Texas.

The report indicates that Tilin was on the side of the road, fixing a flat tire, when a pickup truck and car collided. The truck hit Tilin. He was taken to Round Rock Medical Center but did not survive the injuries.

Tilin wrote regularly about cycling and was one of the first journalists to write about the influx of performance-enhancing drugs into the amateur ranks. In 2011, Tilin published “The Doper Next Door,” a book that chronicled his own experiences with performance-enhancing substances. The 52-year-old raced as an amateur for a year while taking testosterone and other substances. The controversial experiment led the U.S. Anti-Doping agency to ban him for two years, but the book was praised by The San Francisco Chronicle and the Huffington Post.

Tilin was also an Outside Magazine editor in the 1990s. In an obituary on its website, “an incredible human being” and as a man who “truly radiated joy for his work.”

The staff at VeloNews extends its condolences to Tilin’s friends and family.

