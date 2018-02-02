Madison, Jingle Cross to kick off cyclocross World Cup 2018-2019

Madison, Wisconsin and Iowa City will again host the world’s top cyclocross racers as part of the 2018-2019 cyclocross World Cup season.

The first UCI World Cup of the year, held at Trek’s campus near Madison, will kick off the autumn season on September 23. Jingle Cross in Iowa City will follow on the next weekend, September 29.

“It is an honor for the UCI to again choose Jingle Cross as one of the rounds for the Telenet UCI Cyclocross World Cup,” said promoter and race director John Meehan.

“Over the past 15 years, Jingle Cross has grown into one of the premier cyclocross events in the world and it’s terrific to have the best riders compete here in Iowa City. It is excellent for the cycling community and the continued growth of cyclocross in North America.”

This will be the third year of World Cup racing at Jingle Cross and the second at Madison. In 2016, the first World Cup of the season — and the first-ever cyclocross World Cup in North America — was held in Las Vegas at CrossVegas. Along with Interbike, the CrossVegas event will move to Reno, change its name to RenoCross, and will take place September 19, 2018.

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) won both American World Cups in 2017. His teammate Sanne Cant won the Madison World Cup, and Katerina Nash (Luna) won Jingle Cross last September.

UCI cyclocross World Cup 2018-2019

September 23: Waterloo, Wisconsin

September 29: Jingle Cross, Iowa City

October 21: Bern, Switzerland

November 17: Tabor, Czech Republic

November 25: Koksijde, Belgium

December 23: Namur, Belgium

December 26: Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

January 20: Pont-Château, France

January 27: Hoogerheide, Netherlands