Coquard wins Tour of Oman opener

MUSCAT, Oman (AFP) — French cyclist Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) won the first stage of the Tour of Oman on Tuesday, edging out Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish and Trek-Segafredo’s Giacomo Nizzolo in the final sprint.

Coquard rode the 162.5-kilometer route, from the city of Nizwa to Sultan Qaboos University campus in the capital Muscat, in just under four hours.

The day’s four-man breakaway was caught with 10km to race, leaving it up to the sprinters to fight for the first win of the week.

Coquard leads Cavendish and Nizzolo by 4 seconds in the overall standings of the six-day race.

Wednesday’s second stage is a 167.5km stage featuring four classified climbs from Muscat to the coastal village of Al Bustan.

Top 10, stage 1

1. Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in 3:58:41

2. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), s.t.

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo), s.t.

4. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), s.t.

5. Maximilian Walscheid (Sunweb), s.t.

6. Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue), s.t.

7. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), s.t.

8. Bram Welten (Fortuneo), s.t.

9. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), s.t.

10. Boris Vallee (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), s.t.

Top-10 overall

1. Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in 3:58:41

2. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), s.t.

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo), s.t.

4. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), s.t.

5. Maximilian Walscheid (Sunweb), s.t.

6. Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue), s.t.

7. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), s.t.

8. Bram Welten (Fortuneo), s.t.

9. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), s.t.

10. Boris Vallee (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), s.t.