Abu Dhabi, stage 3: Bauhaus tops fellow Germans in sprint

German sprinter Phil Bauhaus topped two of his countrymen in the third stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour Friday.

The Team Sunweb rider out-sprinted Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the finish line of the 133-kilometer stage that took place on a circuit around Abu Dhabi.

“My goal here was to go for a podium or take a win, so it’s really nice to be able to achieve that against such a super strong field,” Bauhaus said. “It’s always hard to get the first win of the season and get the ball rolling, especially after such an unlucky day here yesterday. I hope we can continue like this into tomorrow and Sunday, where we have a lot of cards to play.”

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) maintained his grip on the overall race lead after finishing fourth on Friday. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Bauhaus are second and third overall, both 3 seconds behind Viviani.

“We did a good job again as a team with lead-out men Alvaro Hodeg and Fabio Sabatini,” Viviani said. “We came out of the last corner at the front. But in this Abu Dhabi Tour, the wind is always a factor. It was another headwind sprint. Bauhaus had the strength to come from the back. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, we have to accept it. However, I’m happy with my team again today.”

Saturday’s stage 4 is a 12.6km time trial on Al Maryah Island.

Stage 3 top 10

1. Phil Bauhaus, (GER) TEAM SUNWEB, in 3:02:55

2. Marcel Kittel, (GER) TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at s.t.

3. Pascal Ackermann, (GER) BORA – HANSGROHE, at s.t.

4. Elia Viviani, (ITA) QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at s.t.

5. Caleb Ewan, (AUS) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at s.t.

6. André Greipel, (GER) LOTTO SOUDAL, at s.t.

7. Rudy Barbier, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at s.t.

8. Alexander Kristoff, (NOR) UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at s.t.

9. Danny Van Poppel, (NED) TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at s.t.

10. Andrea Guardini, (ITA) BARDIANI CSF, at s.t.

GC after stage 3