$100k prize purse on the line in 2018 USA Crits series

The 2018 USA Crits series will feature eleven races across the country and a $100,000 prize purse to be decided September 15 when the racing culminates in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In addition to the series purse and the final points standings, a one-day purse of $50,000 will be on offer when criterium racing returns to Atlantic City in 2018.

“We are excited to bring professional racing back to Atlantic City and to showcase the dynamic transformation taking place in this historic American destination,” says Ryan Oelkers of g4 Productions, director of the Atlantic City Resurgence Fest Criterium.

Twenty elite men’s and women’s teams will be racing for the overall series honors, starting April 28 with the classic Athens Twilight Criterium.

Ben Renkema and Tiffany Pezzulo won the overall titles in the 2017 series.

2018 USA Crits schedule

April 28: Athens Orthopedic Clinic (AOC) Twilight Criterium – Athens, Georgia

May 26: Winston Salem Cycling Classic – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

June 1: Oklahoma City Pro-Am Classic: Midtown – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

June 17: Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic – New York, New York

July 6: Natural State Criterium Series: New American Town Criterium – Bentonville, Arkansas

July 14: Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford (ASWB) Twilight Criterium – Boise, Idaho

July 28: San Rafael Sunset Criterium – San Rafael, California

August 4: Littleton Twilight Criterium – Littleton, Colorado

August 11: Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic – West Chester, Pennsylvania

September 2: Gateway Cup: Giro Della Montagna – St Louis, Missouri

September 15: 2018 USA CRITS Series Finals: Atlantic City Resurgence Fest Criterium – Atlantic City, New Jersey