Home » Gallery » Photo Essay: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Muur
Photo Essay: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Muur
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
Feb. 25, 2018
2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The team presentations were a bit more disco than bikes at the Gent velodrome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) seemed confident and relaxed at the opening of the classics season in Gent. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The smoke-filled air of the staging area for the teams created a bit of mystique to the first race of the 2018 classics run in Belgium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The beautiful sunny skies on this spring day were over taken by wind and bone chilling temperatures that barely made it above freezing throughout the day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The peloton rolled out of Gent to begin the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad classic. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The main escape of the day formed in the early kilometers and was lead by Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe). Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) did the lion’s share of the work over the first half of the day, keeping the escape within striking distance and the peloton under the Belgian squad’s control. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The peloton roll over the cobbles of the Huisepontweg at 98 kilometers covered. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Once again it’s Iljo Keisse leading the bunch, as they traverse the cobbles of Haaghoek at 115 km covered. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad As the kilometers ticked by, riders started warming up slightly and were in search of their team cars to drop the extra layers. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad The Quick-Step Floors and EF Education First-Drapac squads battled for control of the peloton on the few stretches of wide open roads. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad On the Molenberg, it was last year’s winner Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) that came to the front to test his legs and that of his rivals. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Yves Lampert (Quick-Step Floors) escorted ace sprinter Fernando Gaviria over the Molenberg in good position near the front. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Aleksejs Saramotins attempted solo escape on the last pass of the Haagohoek sector with only 45 kilometers left to ride. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Greg Van Avermaet lead Belgian rival Sep Vanmarcke over the top of the Haaghoek. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad With a new finale in Ninove, reminiscent of the old Ronde one-two punch of the Muur de Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg, the final kilometers were sure to be action packed. Sep Vanmarcke made his contribution on the last kick of the Muur. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) went all in over the top of the Muur, but was unable to detach Van Avermaet. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad Eventual winner Michael Valgren (Astana) rode safely in the group over the Muur. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad The Muur de Geraardsbergen is one of the most iconic locations in all of cycling and always brings out the fans. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad With a late race escape, Michael Valgren lands the biggest victory of his career at the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad Lukasz Wisniowski (SKY) surprised everyone, including himself, with a second-place finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad Michael Valgren and cohorts celebrate on the podium of the 2018 Omloop – Het Nieuwsblad. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Omloop - Het Nieuwsblad The confetti flies as the 2018 Omloop comes to a close in Ninove, Belgium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com