Photo Essay: Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne rings in the classics
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
Feb. 26, 2018
2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne A new team for classics veteran Matteo Trentin, as he switched over to the Australian Mitchelton-SCOTT squad in 2018. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Oliver Naesen’s Belgian tri-color Factor stands ready for the start of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne The opening weekend of the Belgian classics saw some of the coldest temperatures in recent years. The order of the day was layers. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne The peloton rolled out under a measured tempo in the opening kilometers from Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Despite temperatures below freezing, a feeling of spring was abound in the Belgian countryside. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Greg Van Avermaet kept himself bundled up during the first few hours of racing. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Former Belgian national champion Jens Debusschere was to be the Lotto-Soudal ace in the hole if it came down to a field sprint. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne The peloton rolled through the timeless Belgian countryside en route to the finish in Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne The Kanarieberg is a steep, open climb that is typically featured in multiple events across the Belgian classics season. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Dylan Groenewegen rode safely in the bunch, conserving energy in hopes that the race would come down to a bunch sprint. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Subzero temperatures and run-off from the surrounding farms resulted in ice on the race course and a warning of caution over race radio. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne The peloton navigated the ice-covered roads with precision and safety as the riders descended at more than 40mph on their way to the base of the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Yves Lampaert showed solid form on the opening weekend of the Belgian classics, here leading Greg Van Avermaet on the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne French speedster Arnaud Demare was attentive and active in the mix as the race tackled the final climbs before the long, flat run into the finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Dylan Groenewegen struggled on the steep climbs but held his own to keep the leaders within reach, anticipating a big bunch sprint in the finale. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Greg Van Avermaet kept the pressure on, hoping to distance the sprinters after a series of steep climbs before the final in Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Daniel Oss put his love of the cobbles and his skills to work on one of the last pavé sectors in the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne As the kilometers ticked off, the peloton started to break into pieces over the undulating and wind-swept course. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne With 40km to go, Daniel Oss and Jasper Stuyven made a daring two-man escape. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Stuyven took one last bottle and gel for the closing kilometers of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Daniel Oss punctured out of the breakaway and, despite a fairly quick wheel change, he never regained his position in the front group. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Jasper Stuyven went solo, but fierce winds and a hard-charging peloton would ultimately squash his hopes of victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne A big field sprint was unleashed on the wide boulevard into Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Dylan Groenewegen took the win over Arnaud Demare and Sonny Cobrelli in the 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne Dylan Groenewegen topped a slightly surprising podium in Kuurne. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com