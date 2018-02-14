Home » Gallery » Oman stage 2 photos: Haas snags Katusha’s first win of 2018
Oman stage 2 photos: Haas snags Katusha’s first win of 2018
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 14, 2018
2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: GVA fans Greg Van Avermaet posed with fans before the 167.5km stage 2 in Oman. 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Stay in the shade Riders waited in the shade before the stage start. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Coquard Kevin Reza led the way for Vital Concept teammate and race leader Bryan Coquard, who won the stage 1 sprint. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Andersen crash Soren Kragh Andersen was scuffed up after an early crash. He managed to finish the day. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Breakaway Trek-Segafredo’s Markel Irizar led the way for the four-man breakaway. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Peloton The peloton took its time in the early part of the lumpy stage. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Feed zone The peloton was careful to stay fueled an hydrated on a long hot day of racing. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Haas in the peloton Nathan Haas sat in behind his Katusha-Alpecin teammate Reto Hollenstein. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Fanja climb The climbing began on the Fanja as the peloton struck out into the rugged desert. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Al Hamriyah climb Al Hamriyah was the penultimate climb of the day and always a scenic spot. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Cavendish Mark Cavendish got aero on a descent, but in the end, he finished well behind the group that sprinted for the win. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Sprint After the final climb, Al Jissah, a select group came into Al Bustan to sprint for the win. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Haas wins Haas stunned Van Avermaet with a fast turn of speed in the end. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Celebration Haas was fired up after his first win with his new team, Katusha-Alpecin. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Haas leads Better still, this first win of the season for Katusha also put Haas into the overall race lead. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images