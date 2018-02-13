Home » Gallery » Oman stage 1 gallery: Coquard out-sprints Cav
Oman stage 1 gallery: Coquard out-sprints Cav
2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Van Avermaet sign-in Greg Van Avermaet signed in for stage 1, a flat, 162.5-kilometer stage that suited the sprinters. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Start The start was a relaxed affair in the Oman sunshine. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Cavendish Mark Cavendish rolled out, probably feeling confident after winning at stage at Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Planckaert Baptiste Planckaert had a very unusual mechanical problem. Fortunately, he was able to rejoin the peloton and sprint to 13th place in the end. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Van Avermaet The Olympic champion Van Avermaet seemed to be enjoying his first day at Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Photographers Some of the locals came out to take photos, although it might have been difficult to keep up with the speeding peloton on that little scooter. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Dunne Conor Dunne led the four-man breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Mosque The peloton passed by the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Van Goethem Bryan van Goethem took a turn at the front of the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Peloton The peloton wound up the pace to catch the break with about 10 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Sprint finish It was a close sprint for the first leader’s jersey of the Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Coquard wins And Frenchman Bryan Coquard pipped Mark Cavendish at the line to win the day and take the overall lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Reza and Coquard Kevin Reza couldn’t have been happier to see his new Vital Concept teammate Coquard take his first win of 2018. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Young fans Young fans enjoyed the first day of racing in Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images