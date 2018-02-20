Home » Gallery » NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Personalities on pedals
NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Personalities on pedals
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 20, 2018
Every year, the North American Handmade Bike Show (NAHBS) is the place to ogle beautiful bikes that are built with care and craftsmanship. Behind the bikes, there are plenty of interesting personalities. Bob Kidd walked the hall at NAHBS 2018 in Hartford, Connecticut to capture some of the people who dedicate themselves to the craft of building bikes the hard way.
People of NAHBS 2018: Helio Ascari Before he began building artisan bicycles, Helio Ascari worked in a factory in Brazil from age 10 until he was 18. After that, he was a fashion model. Both of these experiences, as well as great design houses including Faberge, influenced his exotic bicycles. Pictured here was a finalist for Best Artisan Bicycle. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Aiden Duff and Aaron March Retired roadie Aiden Duff told us that after his professional career, he went on a wide search to find a framebuilder who would make it possible for him to offer elegantly designed and built bicycles to anyone that shared his desire for an exquisite handling bike. This led him to buying a defunct carbon fiber manufacturing operation in Bavaria and relocating it to Dublin, where the FiftyOne brand is proudly built. Aaron March is his go-to man for frame construction. Aaron is standing to the right of Aiden behind the 61cm white and grey model. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Bill McCready Bill McCready was eager to show us the almost invisible connectors on his newest aluminum and carbon fiber tandems and how they pack into a hard case for airline travel. They also feature a new carbon fiber handlebar with thumb and finger indents for those that ride primarily on the tops of their bars. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Gianni Pegoretti DeAnima (“On the Soul”) is a major treatise written by Aristotle c.350 B.C. It is also the name of the Italian frame alchemist located in the Trento region of Italy. The custom frames (both geometry and paint) are hand built by Gianni Pegoretti and can be finished in a dazzling array of choices designed by Gianni, including the “Jackson” — a splatter version named after artist Jackson Pollok. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Mike Yakubowicz Mike Yakubowicz of Blacksmith Cycle custom bike shop in Toronto worked with DeAnima to design this Defer steel road bike with matching Silca frame and floor pumps. This bike was second place in the Campagnolo award. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Anthony Clark Squid bikes is a popular favorite for its rattle-can finishes. And elite cyclocross racer Anthony Clark is one of Squid’s original evangelists. When you see one, you might be fortunate enough to see both. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: University of Iowa Students from the Art and Art Science College at the University of Iowa proudly displayed the bicycles they made last semester with the help of the College of Engineering. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Hunter Creel Hunter Creel is a sculpture grad student at the University of Iowa. He built a gravel bike for NAHBS. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Triton Russian Builders displayed well-crafted bikes and saddles made in Moscow. Second time NAHBS participant Triton Bikes won Best Cyclocorss Bike with Cyrillic appointed graphics and a well-formed titanium frameset. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Ryan Cargo Ryan Cargo of Juliet Designs brought two prototype carbon fiber frames. We would love to know how these ride and handle. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Phillip Lima Phillip Lima’s children’s bike, made for Bamboo ARTiculation, is designed to grow with the child and can even be adapted from push to pedal activation. Not satisfied with making a bicycle that can be built globally, he would like to see young riders make their own bicycles. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Lee Sangwee and Yoo Somang Lee Sangwee and Yoo Somang displayed a timeless and classic Toivo track bike built in South Korea that looked as fast as it was elegant. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography People of NAHBS 2018: Peter Weigle Well-established builder Peter Weigle demonstrated how his lugged steel bicycle with downtube shifters easily breaks down, allowing it to be placed into a shoulder carry bag for airline or rail transportation. Weigle won the Best Lugged Frame award for his über elegant city bicycle. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography