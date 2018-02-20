  1. Home » Gallery » NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Personalities on pedals

NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Personalities on pedals

By VeloNews.com Published

Every year, the North American Handmade Bike Show (NAHBS) is the place to ogle beautiful bikes that are built with care and craftsmanship. Behind the bikes, there are plenty of interesting personalities. Bob Kidd walked the hall at NAHBS 2018 in Hartford, Connecticut to capture some of the people who dedicate themselves to the craft of building bikes the hard way.

