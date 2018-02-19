Home » Gallery » NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Immaculate details
NAHBS 2018 Gallery: Immaculate details
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 19, 2018
NAHBS 2018 details: Chris Cross Chris Chance brought this hand-painted Chris Cross gravel bike. He soon discovered show visitors either loved or hated. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: T°red Italian based T°red came prepared for NAHBS 2018 with a wind resistance-defying time trial bike featuring disk rotor covers for safety. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Ascari Ascari was a finalist for Best Artisan bicycle. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Ascari The details on Helio Ascari’s bike were astounding. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: T°red T°red also showed off a sub-15-pound steel frame 54cm road bike with beautiful fillet seat stays. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Black Sheep Black Sheep bikes had an unconventional folding bike with a front wheel that comes apart by loosening three quick release levers mounted to the large hub. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Moots The answer to what’s new at Moots is its newly revised logo, chain stay and top tube graphics. Popular options are the color fade and birches. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Moots More of Moots’s subtly beautiful graphics. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Enigma Enigma Bicycle Works is not your grandfather’s British cycle builder. They came to NAHBS 2018 with a full complement of beautifully crafted titanium bicycles that showed their London heritage and reflected their forward thinking. Their pride in craftsmanship resulted in the Best Finish award for their stunning Campagnolo equipped candy apple red bike. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Bjorn Bjorn Cycles displayed two models of its carbon fiber saddle which is also be manufactured in a padded version for those riders wishing a more plush ride. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Fat Bike Skis Brook Scatchard displayed the results of over 15 years of developing a front fork ski system for fat bikes. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Fat Bike Skis Scatchard’s mount is compatible with most popular fat bike forks and will keep you riding and smiling when it snows. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Triton Triton Bikes won Best Cyclocross Bike with a titanium frame that had Russian flair, straight from Moscow. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Olivetti New builder Peter Olivetti, whose grandfather made his name famous for typewriters, was a finalist for best lugged frame. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Olivetti Olivetti’s rugged looking mountain bike had a custom frame bag to fit the swooping lines. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: FiftyOne Michelle Dkstra, OEM relations at SRAM, showed off Conor McGregor’s FiftyOne Cycles bike. Yep, Conor McGregor. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: FiftyOne This one-of-a-kind bike features stunning gold leaf work and ghost graphics, as well as Dublin pride on the rear chain stay. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: FiftyOne Any would-be bike thieves would know better than to mess with the UFC champion’s bike. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Gates and Pinion Gates Carbon Drive and Pinion were on hand to show off this internal gearbox drivetrain. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Gates and Pinion The 18 speed gear boxes are housed in the frame, allowing riders to opt for weather-proof belts instead of chains. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography NAHBS 2018 details: Gates and Pinion Salt Air won best City/Utility Bike featuring a Pinion gearbox mounted to the bottom bracket. The future is now. Photo: Bob Kidd Photography