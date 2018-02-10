Home » Gallery » Gallery: Viviani victorious again on stage 5 in Dubai
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 10, 2018
2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Start The final stage of the fifth edition of the Dubai Tour circumnavigated the city before finishing in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa building. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Williams crash Novo Nordisk’s Chris Williams crashed in the opening kilometers and got his hand stuck in a fence. He would abandon the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Breakaway Four riders escaped early in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Peloton relaxed With the breakaway’s gap at a comfortable margin, the Quick-Step Floors riders took a moment to enjoy themselves. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Groenewegen Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) got off to a hot start in Dubai with a victory on stage one, but was quiet the last four days. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Breakaway Quick-Step Floors turned off the pace a little too much at the front of the peloton, as the breakaway’s advantage grew toward the five-minute mark. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Landscape The peloton was able to look across the water and see where the finish line was midway through the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Katusha-Alpecin Katusha-Alpecin rallied around Marcel Kittel on Saturday, as they tried to leave Dubai with a stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Peloton The peloton re-entered the outskirts of the main city of Dubai hot on the wheels of the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Pearson Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) was the last survivor of the day’s breakaway. He was caught with about 10 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Hennessy and Stannard After Pearson was caught, Mitchelton-BikeExchange teammates Jacob Hennessy and Robert Stannard attacked. They held off the peloton until there was only three kilometers remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Sprint finish A crash at the final turn with 500 meters to go meant a limited number of riders contested the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Viviani post-race Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) already has four wins in 2018, including the final stage of the Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: Final podium The final podium: Viviani, Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana), and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, Stage 5: McNulty Brandon McNulty (Rally), who nearly captured the win on stage four out of the breakaway, climbed the podium to receive the Tag Heuer “Don’t Crack Under Pressure” prize. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images