Gallery: Peloton heads into the hills for final stage in Abu Dhabi
Feb. 25, 2018
Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Quick-Step Floors Yes, even pros have to pin their own numbers. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Katusha-Alpecin Just enough stem to fit the final stage cheat sheet. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Haller and Zabel Katusha-Alpecin’s Marco Haller and Rick Zabel had a bit of fun before the start. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Dennis Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) was focused on the start line. He had a tough task ahead of him to defend the leader’s jersey with a summit finish on tap for the final stage. Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Breakaway Lawson Craddock (EF Education First-Drapac) was the best climber out of the 10 riders in the breakaway on the final stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Cummings and Dowsett The pace in the peloton was not too hard early in the stage, as Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) and Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) shared a laugh. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) taking on fuel midway through the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Kristoff It began to rain as the peloton approached the climb to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Breakaway Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Peloton Movistar, UAE Emirates, and Astana took to the front of the peloton, as the final climb approached. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Peloton The peloton hit the final climb just over two minutes behind the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Peloton The riders looked like ants against the tall rock faces that lined the road on the finishing climb to Jebel Hafeet. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Valverde In the final kilometers, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kept a close eye on everyone and stayed attentive at the front. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Dennis had a tough go of it up the final climb, but still managed to finish the race in the top 10 on the general classification. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Valverde used his signature finishing kick to take the stage victory over Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Julian Alaphilippe’s (Quick-Step Floors) face showed just how tough the finishing climb was in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Kelderman, Valverde, and Lopez Valverde took the overall title and was joined on the final podium by Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Lopez. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 5: Valverde Despite a horrific knee injury at the Tour de France last year, Valverde has continued his winning ways in 2018. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images