Gallery: Dubai Tour climbs Hatta Dam in stage 4

Feb. 9, 2018
Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Peloton Stage 4 of Dubai Tour was 172 kilometers from Skydive Dubai to Hatta Dam. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Breakaway Christopher Williams led the breakaway on stage 4 with two Americans in the group. Robin Carpenter and Brandon McNulty tried their luck in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Dubai City The peloton rode toward Dubai City and the tallest building in the world. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: McNulty solo McNulty found himself alone at the front with a chance to ride for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Peloton Riding away from the urban landscape of Dubai City, the peloton descended on the rolling terrain during stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Attack Ruslan Tleubayev made an attack nearing the finish of the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Hatta Dam The Hatta Dam climb in profile. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: McNulty McNulty hit a bit of a wall on the final climb and his 45-second gap started to drop quickly. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Colbrelli Sonny Colbrelli climbed to victory on the Hatta Dam climb using a 53 tooth chainring. A mechanical earlier in the day prevented him from using his other bike with better gearing for the climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Paperboy The steepness of the final climb had riders zig-zagging to ease the gradient. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Van Hooydonck Best young rider Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium collapsed in exhaustion after crossing the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Kittel at the finish Marcel Kittel was feeling the strain of getting up the final climb to Hatta Dam. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: McNulty Mark Cavendish crossed the line just behind McNulty. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Podium blues Nathan Van Hooydonck did not appear to be happy after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images Dubai Tour 2018, stage 4: Viviani Elia Viviani finished sixth on the stage and took the lead at Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images