Gallery: Dennis flawless in ITT, while Dumoulin’s rainbow debut goes poorly
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 24, 2018
Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Landscape It was fairly clear skies for Saturday’s individual time trial at the Abu Dhabi Tour. For many riders, it was there first official time trial of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Katusha-Alpecin No reason to miss your start time at Katusha-Alpecin. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Tuft Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) got the chance to show off his Canadian national champion jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Ag2r-La Mondiale pre-race The riders and team staff were able to warm-up and make pre-race adjustments away from the sun. Unseasonably warm temperatures have descended upon Abu Dhabi this week. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Rosskopf American national time trial champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) finished 16th on Saturday, one of five BMC Racing riders in the top 20. The team put four riders in the top 10. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Canyon TT bikes No need for bike stands when you have a big van.
Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Dennis Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) has won three straight Australian national time trial championships, with the most having come in January. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Team Sky pre-race The Team Sky camp was calm and quite on Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Castroviejo Jonathan Castroviejo (Sky) finished second to Dennis and also sits second overall heading into Sunday’s final stage. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Viviani pre-race While some riders had already completed the 12.6-kilometer course, other riders were still making a few final position adjustments prior to their effort. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Dumoulin Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) had kept pace with Dennis’ time through the first half of the race, but then his shifting stopped working and he was forced to perform a bike change. The change cost him 30 seconds and any shot at the stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Valverde Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had a solid ride and he sits within striking distance of Dennis heading into the final stage, which ends with a 10-kilometer climb to the finish. Valverde is 24 seconds behind. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Viviani Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) tried valiantly to defend his overall lead, but was unable to match the speed of the pure time trialists. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Dennis Dennis now has two time trial victories already in 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: All Viviani has to do is finish Sunday’s final stage and he will leave Abu Dhabi as winner of the points classification. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage 4: Dennis sits atop the general classification heading into Sunday’s final stage, which is a summit finish, with a 14-second buffer. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images