Gallery: Cobbles, freezing temperatures, and attacks rule the day at 'KBK' Gallery: Cobbles, freezing temperatures, and attacks rule the day at 'KBK'By VeloNews.com Published Feb. 25, 2018 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: StartThe peloton rolled out of Kuurne under sunny skies, but the temperature was just above the freezing mark. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: CobblestonesSoon the riders hit the cobbles. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: PelotonPhoto: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: BreakawayA nine-rider breakaway escaped early, but the peloton kept them on a short leash. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: LandscapeWhen the road isn't cobbled, it's usually still very narrow. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: NaesenOliver Naesen (Ag2-La Mondiale) had a quiet day on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: KanariebergThe Kanarieberg did its job of stretching out the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: GaviriaFernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) did not have a good day. He missed the moves after on the Oude Kwaremont and shortly thereafter, dropped out of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: LandscapePhoto: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Oude KawaremontThe peloton blew to pieces on the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Van AvermaetGreg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was part of a 21-rider breakaway that formed after the Kwaremont. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Holleweg sectorThe Holleweg sector of cobbles saw the riders using the bike path beside it. This is technically against UCI rules. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: AstanaAstana drove the peloton to bring back the dangerous group that had formed after the Kwaremont. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Oss and StuyvenDaniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the breakaway just before it was caught by the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: StuyvenHowever, Oss soon punctured and left Stuyven to fight on alone with over 30 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Quick-Step FloorsQuick-Step Floors helped in the pace making, despite the absence of their premier sprinter Gaviria. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Duval, Vermote, VliegenJulien Duval (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), and Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) formed a breakaway inside the final 10 kilometers. The trio would be caught just as the sprinters launched toward the line. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Lotto SoudalLotto-Soudal led the chase of the leading trio, as the kilometers wound down and Kuurne appeared on the horizon. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Sprint finishThe opening weekend of racing in Belgium often sees the peloton sprinting to the finish as the sun is setting. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: GroenewegenDylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was untouchable in the sprint. Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is his fourth victory this year. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty ImagesKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2018: Demare, Groenewegen, and ColbrelliIt wouldn't be a Belgian cobbled classic without Kwaremont beer on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images