Gallery: The Classics open with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Muur
Feb. 24, 2018
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: Team Presentation The team presentation for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was held in the famous velodrome in Gent that hosts the six-day track race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: Team Presentation The organizers pulled out all the stops for the presentation, even hanging bikes from the ceiling. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: Team Presentation Quick-Step Floors was by far the crowd favorite in Gent. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, women: Peloton The women tackled the cobblestones ahead of the men on Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, women: Landscape Despite the cold temperatures, it was a sunny and clear day on Saturday. A perfect day to open the spring classics. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, women: Peloton Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) was able to show-off her rainbow bands, as world champion, for the first time at Omloop. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, women: Breakaway A dangerous breakaway of nine riders that included many top favorites escaped with less than 40 kilometers to go, but they would be caught before the start of the famed Muur van Geraardsbergen. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, women: Siggaard Christina Siggaard (Virtu Cycling) upset the top sprinters to take the victory in the opening classic of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: The men’s peloton rolled calmly out of Gent to begin the 73rd edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Once the official start was given, it was full gas for the opening kilometers. Many riders wanted to get in the breakaway on Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Breakaway A breakaway of 10 riders escaped in the opening kilometers and led for the opening hours of the race. They would build a maximum advantage of about five minutes over the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Peloton landscape Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Van Aert Three-time world cyclocross champion Wout van Aert (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) raced on Saturday at Omloop and was able to stick with the top riders over the Muur and Bosberg. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: BMC Racing had the pressure of having two-time defending champion Greg van Avermaet on its squad. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Quick-Step Floors had many cards to play on Saturday and thus, did a lot of work at the front of the peloton in the opening hours of racing. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Benoot Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) tried a long-range attack, once the day’s breakaway was reeled in, but was never given a big leash. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Vanmarcke Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) powered up the Muur and emerged with a gap on everyone. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Stybar Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) chased Vanmarcke valiently on the Muur. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Naesen and Van Avermaet With Vanmarcke and Stybar back in the fold, Belgian national road champion Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) attacked on the Bosberg, the final climb of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Lead group The select group that had formed, after the ascents of the Muur and the Bosberg, attacked each other on their way to the finish in Meerbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Valgren victory Michael Valgren counter-attacked off of a move by Vanmarcke and it was the one that stuck in the end. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Podium sprint Lukasz Wiśniowski (Sky) and Vanmarcke were just able to hold off the large chasing group that had swept-up the other breakaway riders. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Podium Valgren was emotional on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, men: Valgren Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images