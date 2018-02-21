Home » Gallery » Gallery: Abu Dhabi stage 1 marred by Cav crash
Gallery: Abu Dhabi stage 1 marred by Cav crash
By
VeloNews.com Published
Feb. 21, 2018
2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Cavendish crash Stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour started on a sour note as Mark Cavendish was felled by a crash in the neutral zone caused by a commissaire’s car. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Examination Staff checked Cavendish after his crash. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Cavendish out It was determined that Cavendish had suffered a concussion and whiplash, forcing him to abandon. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Cavendish abandon As stage 1 was to be a sprint stage, Cavendish’s crash was a disappointment for all. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Breakaway Ever the breakaway artist, Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) led the four-man escape. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Kristoff Conspicuous in his European champion’s jersey, Alexander Kristoff rode in the peloton alongside former Katusha teammate Pavel Kochetkov. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Greipel Another sprinter, Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), soaked in the sun. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Peloton Apart from a few gradual ups and downs, the 189-kilometer stage was flat. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Belkov Maxim Belkov rode tempo at the front of the peloton for Katusha-Alpecin. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Desert The stark desert landscape is always striking. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Sprint It came down to a sprint, and though Niccolo Bonifazio came up the left side with a late challenge, Kristoff won. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 1: Kristoff wins The Norwegian celebrated his second win of the season. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images