Gallery: 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3

Feb. 23, 2018
2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Viviani Elia Viviani started the day wearing the red leaders jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Peloton Stage 3 of Abu Dhabi Tour was 133 kilometers starting in Abu Dhabi taking the riders past Sheikh Zayed Mosque before returning to Abu Dhabi for the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Breakaway Sam Brand of Novo Nordisk led the 4 man breakaway on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: At the front Team Astana and Quick-Step Floors were active at the front of the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Breakaway Pierre Rolland made his way into the breakaway but the riders were caught by the peloton and it came down to a field sprint in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Peloton The peloton rolled past some interesting architecture on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Benoit Cosnefroy really pushed the pace as multiple teams lined up to prepare for the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Final sprint Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan looked well positioned as the riders sprinted into a headwind which tested the legs all the way to the line. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Final sprint Phil Bauhaus timed his effort perfectly and came from pretty far back to overtake the field and win stage 3 of Abu Dhabi Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Bauhaus podium Phil Bauhaus got his first win of the 2018 season on stage 3 of Abu Dhabi Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, stage 3: Podium The podium after stage 3 with Phil Bauhaus winning the stage, Elia Viviani leading the overall and Nikolay Trusov wearing the black intermediate sprint jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images