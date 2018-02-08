Home » Gallery » Dubai Tour, stage 3 gallery: Cav takes first win in a year
Dubai Tour, stage 3 gallery: Cav takes first win in a year
Feb. 8, 2018
2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Peloton Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour was 190 kilometers long from Skydive Dubai to Fujairah. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Breakaway Four riders got into the break, led by Loic Viegen on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Kamstra crash Brian Kamstra of Team Novo Nordisk found a rough patch of road to take a spill on, midway through the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Road rash Kamstra suffered a good bit of road rash from the crash but was quickly back on his bike, chasing after the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Echelon As usual at Dubai Tour, the peloton had to contend with crosswinds out on the open roads. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Groenewegen mechanical Race leader Dylan Groenewegen suffered a mechanical with about 60 kilometers remaining in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Drafting In an attempt to regain the group ahead, Groenewegen took to the draft of his team car. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Groenewegen drafts Bert-Jan Lindeman dropped back to help Groenewegen after his mechanical. Groenewegen would later be penalized 20 seconds for drafting, which took him out of the leader’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Cavendish chases Mark Cavendish had to work for the win on stage 3, chasing back to the group after a puncture. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Field sprint Quick-Step started the sprint with Elia Viviani well-positioned, but Mark Cavendish was there ready to challenge. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Bike throw Cavendish threw his bike at the line, taking the stage 3 win ahead of Nacer Bouhani (Cofidis) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin). Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Cav wins Cavendish got his first win in nearly one year at Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images 2018 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Celebration Mark Cavendish celebrated the win with Jay Robert Thompson after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | Getty Images